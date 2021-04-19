Local student competes for top gospel honors

Rice Creek Elementary School Student Alana Inez Wilson is nominated in the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rice Creek Elementary School Student Alana Inez Wilson may be a gospel legend one day, and it may happen soon than you think.

The Columbia ten-year-old has been nominated in the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Alana, who uses the stage name of Alana Inez, is in the finals for Youth Project of the Year. Her album, Child of the King, is in category 24.

“I always wanted to write songs like my mom. I started writing one day, then I stopped and I started again and I was able to complete my album,” said Alana. “I want to thank my parents and my entire support system for getting me into the studio and working with me on my vocals and music.”

Alana’s parents, Sean Johnson (musician) and Laura Johnson (gospel recording artist), are employees of Richland Two.

Laura Johnson says she noticed her daughter was gifted with perfect pitch at a young age and hoped she would develop a love for music. “We are so grateful to God for the work He is doing through Alana. She is a humble loving child and so appreciative of her special ability,” said Johnson. “We need the entire Richland Two family to use their cell phones, tablets, desktop computers, whatever you have, and vote for Alana by April 19th.”

Your vote will determine the projects that move on to become the Stellar Awards winners.

You may vote for only one artist in each of the 28 categories.

Three votes per household are allowed.

Voting ends on Monday, April 19.

To hear Alana's music you can go to here.