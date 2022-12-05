City of Columbia to host entrepreneurial training programs

Have you started a business and now need help growing it? The City of Columbia's Office of Business Opportunities wants to help.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you started a business in the Midlands and now need help growing it? The City of Columbia wants to help.

The City of Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities is now accepting applications for the 2023 NxLevel Micro Entrepreneur and 2023 FastTrac Growth Venture courses from January to March.

The NxLevel Micro Entrepreneur program prepares entrepreneurs to compete, win, and survive in the market place. It is designed for businesses with less than five employees.

Participants learn how to choose a business idea, develop a business plan, develop a marketing plan, understand market analyses, explore financing options, assess risk management, develop a customer’s service philosophy, as well as other relevant entrepreneurial skills.

Applications will be accepted through January 9, 2023 for the 2023 session.

In person classes will held from January 26 through March 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Busby Street Community Center, 1735 Busby Street.

NxLevel normally costs $250.00. However, the Office of Business Opportunities will charge $100.00 per business for the 2023 session.

The FastTrac Growth Venture program, in partnership with Midlands Technical College, is designed to support the entrepreneur seeking to take their existing business to a higher level.

The program assists entrepreneurs in analyzing their current business condition to identify the best opportunities for growth. Budgeting, sales strategies, management team roles, operational systems and business plan implementation are key areas of emphasis. The course also facilitates networking between entrepreneurs and experienced professionals.

Applications will be accepted through January 9, 2023 for the 2023 session.

In person classes will held from January through March 2023 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Midlands Technical College-Northeast Campus.

The cost for FastTrac Growth Venture is $825.00. However, the City of Columbia will charge $100.00 per business for the 2023 session.