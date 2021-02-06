Columbia expecting positive economic impact from NCAA Regional Tournament

While this means baseball in the Capital City, it also means more of a positive economic impact for restaurants and hotels.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is expecting a positive economic impact with the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament coming to South Carolina this weekend.

The Gamecocks found out a few days ago they would be hosting the NCAA Baseball Regional at Founders Park.

Scott Powers, Executive Director of Experience Columbia SC Sports, believes this weekend will make a difference.

While this means baseball in the Capital City, it also means more of a positive economic impact.

"I think everybody realizes it's been a tough year in the travel industry. Thank goodness sports has been about the only thing in the travel industry that's helped us through the last year and a half," said Powers.

It's been several years since the school has hosted a regional tournament for baseball.

Powers believes Columbia has shown they are a great place to host NCAA Tournament events.

"The restaurants will definitely see a huge uptick this weekend," explained Powers. "We're hoping that enough people come from out of town that the hotels will as well."

Street Squad checked in with hotels in the downtown area to see what they're expecting and how it's impacting them.

The Courtyard Marriott on Assembly Street said in a statement: "Having the NCAA baseball tournament host by USC, will definitely create demand for the hotels, restaurants and bars. We will be hosting one of the teams and hopefully will have the fans of the team stay with us as well. Anytime you can have an event that will highlight what Columbia has to offer such as the baseball tournament, it is a win for the city and the businesses that rely on travel and tourism."