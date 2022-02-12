Columbia expo features holistic healing methods

The expo featured natural remedies like teas and tinctures, psychic readings and energy healing.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Meditation, reiki, and spirit guides: These are just some tools people that practice holistic methods say can heal your mind, body, and soul.

These alternative ways of self-care all joined under one roof at the Columbia Convention Center for a spiritual expo in February.

Participant Christa McHugh described the experience as, “100% good for your soul.”

McHugh and her friend Alicia Rains walked into the Spiritual Fusions Expo Saturday with an open mind.

“I was looking for relationship information and where I’m headed, figuring out what’s next,” Rains said.

During trying times with the pandemic, they were both looking for ways to find peace and reset for the year ahead.

"It’s definitely helped me personally," Rains said. "I was struggling with some questions and I was able to get answers to those questions.”

The expo featured natural remedies like teas and tinctures, psychic readings, and holistic healing methods.

“You just get a new perspective on things and you might hear something that you didn’t know you were interested in, and all the sudden you’re like, 'Oh, that’s cool,'” McHugh said.

These holistic methods may seem different to many; that’s why creator Itha Trantham decided to put them all together in a learning environment - so, people can remove their fear of trying something new.

“Especially at this time, there’s a lot of people that are seeking a lot of help and healing and guidance," Trantham said. "There’s so much chaotic energy out there so this gives them a point of service to help them find that guidance that they’re looking for in their lives.”

The organizer explained that many of the methods focus on healing someone’s energy.

“It’s bringing your body back into a state of balance, a lot of people are super stressed out with work, and finances, and health," Trantham added. "So, what we can do is provide an outlet to let your body take in that healing physically, mentally, and spiritually.”

From reiki to meditation, these forms of self-care are believed to help improve mental health for those open to trying it.

The Spiritual Fusions Expo continues at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.