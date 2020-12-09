Columbia fire crews battle flames at Babcock Building

CFD says crews arrived on scene around 6:30 a.m. to flames coming out of the basement.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire responded to an early morning fire at Babcock Building off Bull Street.

Columbia Fire officials said the call came in around 6:30 Saturday morning. When crews arrived they found flames coming out of the basement. All hands are on deck as crews continue to fight the flames.

According to Columbia Fire, there have been no injuries at this time.

It is not clear at this time who called in the fire or how it started.

