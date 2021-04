No primary residences have been heavily damaged and no injuries have been reported.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fire Department is working with the Forestry Commission to control a woods fire off of McCords Ferry Rd.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, several acres are involved near Lakeview Road but no primary residences have been heavily damaged and no injuries have been reported.

Crews arrived shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the fire department. Several brush trucks and dozers are working in the wood line near the lake bed of Murray Pond.

