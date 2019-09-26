COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 3200 block of Heyward Street, off Rosewood Drive, around 4 a.m. Thursday.

According to CFD spokesman Mike Desumma, the fire consumed two vehicles and part of the outside of the home.

The fire is out at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A second fire involved a boat cover at a home three blocks away, near the intersection of Heyward Street and Bonham Road.

That fire is also out at this time.

Columbia Police Department is assisting in the investigation in both incidents.

It's not clear if foul play is suspected in either fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News19 for the latest.