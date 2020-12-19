Two dead after early morning house fire

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a Saturday morning fire and found two unresponsive individuals, according to the department.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fire Department responded to a Saturday morning fire and found two unresponsive individuals, according to the department.

Crews responded to the early Saturday morning around 3:4 a.m.

According to the report, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the home and after the went inside, found two individuals unresponsive inside the house.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims as Tyrone Sanders and Connie Sanders. The cause of death for each was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning in connection with the fire.

According to Columbia Fire, the home suffered significant damages and the cause is currently under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal's Office.

Upon arrival our firefighters found heavy fire coming from the home. After crews made entry, they found two individuals unresponsive inside the house. pic.twitter.com/jclq9z58Ym — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) December 19, 2020