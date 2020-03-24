COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four Columbia firefighters received minor injuries Tuesday after their truck was involved in an accident.

The accident occurred on Hard Scrabble Road near Lake Carolina Boulevard.

Fire officials said the 2nd Shift crew on Engine 34 was responding to a call when the engine was involved in an accident causing the truck to overturn.

The four firefighters onboard were taken to a hospital for evaluation with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated at this time by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.