Large house fire causes estimated $350,000 in damage in northeast Richland County

Six people were displaced by the fire, the cause of which is still under investigation.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire says no injuries have been reported in a large house fire reported on Thursday afternoon.

According to a department spokesperson, the two-alarm fire was called in around 5 p.m. on Rusty Mill Drive - roughly three miles east of Pontiac in northeastern Richland County.

About 50 fire department personnel responded to the fire, which displaced six people.

As of 6 p.m., crews were still working to get the fire in the home under control, with flames having burned through the roof already. Video shared by the fire department shows flames towering several feet above the second floor and attic roofs of the home and a column of black smoke rising above them.

By 6:40 p.m., fire crews were reporting that the fire had been put out. According to the fire department, early estimates suggest roughly $350,000 worth of damage.