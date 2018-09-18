Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia fire crew is back in town after helping those in need of evacuation during tropical storm Florence.

Heavy rainfall during the storm caused flooding throughout the state, especially on the coast.

So, when the Columbia Fire Department's Station 11 got a call for service in Conway and Murrells Inlet, they jumped up to lend a hand and a MERV.

The Mass Evacuation Rescue Unit is a mobile evacuation unit, with beds and seats available for people who are being transported.

"We can hold anywhere up to 20 patients at any given time," says Captain Kelvin Patterson, Columbia Fire Department.

Captain Patterson and his crew rescued 23 people from a nursing home in Murrells Inlet and the Conway Medical Center.

"Once we got the request to help out with the evacuation during the flood, obviously we put it in motion," says Chief Aubrey Jenkins. "We always want to be helpful to our neighbors."

Chief Jenkins says he was pleased that the MERV 1 unit and the five-man crew was able to head to the coast to help.

The MERV has been used several times in the past, including during the historic 2015 flood.

"It's wonderful because we are able to help a lot of people at one time and be able to make a difference for people in the community," says Captain Patterson.

