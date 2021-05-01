Columbia firefighters start to get COVID-19 vaccinations

On Monday, some Columbia firefighters got the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine. Chief Aubrey Jenkins was among them.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some Columbia firefighters got the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

"I thought it was going to be this stick ... It went pretty smooth," said Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins. He said it didn't hurt as the needle went in. He was ready.

"The vaccine is new to us, but I think there has been a lot of research going into it," he says.

Chief Jenkins acknowledges the uncertainty. "There is some apprehension about taking the vaccine," Jenkins said. But as a leader, he says he wants to be a role model for his firefighters and the community.

"If my firefighters are going to be taking it, then as a leader I need to be taking it, as well."

A leader that just wants his personnel to go home safe, Jenkins said, "We're still going to practice social distancing, still going to wear our masks on every call."

These hard working men and women remain positive, putting their lives on the line to save others. "Sometimes you gotta make the right decision for yourself and hope that people make the decision to go out there and get it done."

Chief Jenkins says some of his firefighters have signed up to get the vaccine while others have appointments pending.