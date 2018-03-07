As the summer progresses, temperatures continue to rise. But, have you ever thought about it what it's like for a firefighter or construction worker to work in those conditions?

Columbia Firefighter Thomas Kunak knows what it feels like to be in a heated situation on the job when it's already hot outside.

Kunak says, "For someone who's never been inside a fire, it would be like turning your oven on 350 and then dressing up like your going to explore Antarctica and then going in."

The veteran firefighter shares how the temperature rise feels when he's dressed in protective gear from head to toe. "I believe our mask is rated for about 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and I believe our gear is rated for about 400-450 degrees" he says.

Although there are days when the physical labor may not be as intense as others, Kunak says he's still losing water and keeping the body hydrated is a must in his profession.

"So my preparation I do on a daily basis is that I drink a full glass of water out of a big yeti cup on my way to work everyday," Kunak said. "I try to limit no drinking the night before if I do any strenuous exercise the night before. I try to recoup those fluids before I go to bed."

But, regardless of weather conditions, Kunak's commitment is to serving the people. "Whether it's 110 degrees or negative ten, we want to be out in it," he said. "In my opinion, there's no better job in the world."

© 2018 WLTX