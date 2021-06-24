Columbia firefighters rescue construction worker in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia firefighters rescued a construction worker in downtown Columbia Thursday afternoon.
Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say a construction worker fell as he was climbing down a ladder into a cement support structure used for underground cables.
The fall caused the construction worker to suffer multiple injuries and unable to climb back up.
Third shift crews responded and successfully got the worker to safety using a crane on site. He was then taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment.