COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this month, thieves decided to steal not one, but two personal vehicles from outside a Columbia fire station.

On March 5th at the Columbia Fire Department Station 8 off of Atlas Road, two firefighters walked outside to discover both of their personal trucks were gone.

"Everyday these men and woman put their lives on the line to try to protect property and save lives, and for someone to come and just come on the property and just steal two vehicles and break into another that just don't sit well with me," Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said.

One of the vehicles was a Dodge Ram, and the other was a Ford F-150. According to an incident report, a wallet and a handgun were also taken and a third vehicle was broken into.

Columbia Police Department said every car was reportedly left unlocked, and two had keys inside.

"When these folks go to bed at night, again they don't expect to wake up in the morning and find their possessions either gone through or come up missing," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said this is not the first time thieves targeted a fire station. The station on North Main Street was also hit once before.

"These folks are here 24/7 and you don't expect for something like this to happen at the fire station," Jenkins said. "You just don't expect it, so it does kinda make you a little angry."

Now, the department is looking into beefing up security at all stations, but ultimately Jenkins just wants his firefighters to get back what is theirs.

"We would more than anything love for these who ever did this to be caught because not only are the victimizing the guys here at the fire department, I'm quite sure there's been other victims as well," Jenkins said. "So my hope is they get caught apprehended and justice is served."

This case is currently being investigated by Columbia Police Department's Property Crimes Unit. If anyone has any information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.