COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ballpark Digest has named Segra Park the Class A Ballpark of the Decade.

Segra park is the home of the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets South Atlantic League affiliate. It was previously named the 2016 Ballpark of the Year by the trade publication after the team’s inaugural season in 2016.

The park has also been recognized as the “Best Overall Playing Surface in the League” in 2018 by the South Atlantic League field managers and umpires. Stadium Journey also honored Segra Park “Best Ballpark Experience” in the South Atlantic League following the 2016 season.

Groundbreaking for Segra Park was on January 6, 2015, and the multi-use park hosted its first baseball game on April 14, 2016 in front of a sellout crowd of 9,077.

On July 5, 2106, Segra Park broke the single-season attendance record for a Columbia professional baseball organization.

The single-game attendance record has been reset three times since Opening Night of 2016: 9,228 (July 4, 2016); 9,278 (July 4, 2018); and 9,629 (August 21, 2017).

Over the first four seasons, the Fireflies have welcomed 1,073,276 fans to Segra Park, meeting the millionth fan mark on July 12, 2019. The park welcomes an average of 268,319 per season and 4,005 per game.

Segra Park also hosts events like church gatherings, business meetings, community events, galas and festivals. Segra Park has hosted 643 such events since it opened in 2016, with a total additional attendance of nearly 175,000.

“We are thrilled that Segra Park was selected for this tremendous distinction,” said Fireflies team president John Katz. “This award truly belongs to the amazing community who make the atmosphere at Segra Park one of the best in all of Minor League Baseball. With the continued growth of the BullStreet District, the ballpark will continue to be a true entertainment destination for our community, visitors to our region and a wonderful gathering place that is here for – and belongs to – everyone in Columbia and the Midlands.”

Segra Park is at the center of the BullStreet District, a 181-acre redevelopment project in Columbia. The project, which is currently in year five of a 20-year buildout, is the largest urban redevelopment project east of the Mississippi River.

BullStreet will soon welcome Merrill Gardens, a 196-unit active senior living community, and REI Co-op.

The full Ballpark Digest “Ballparks of the Decade” article can be found online here.