City of Columbia receives national recognition for environmentally sustainable practices

The city is joining an exclusive group of municipalities that received recognition for their environmentally-conscious work.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — During Tuesday's Columbia City council meeting, the Department of Public Works announced the city was recently awarded a national environmental friend award.

Clara Lotz works for the City of Columbia's Public Works Department. For the past year, she has been working to get a gold LEED certification for the city and was recently given those honors. LEED certification comes through the US Green Building Council and recognizes how buildings and municipalities maintain sustainable practices.

She says outside of the recognition that comes from the award, this opens the door for external grants for sustainability.

"We can apply for more grant funding and get approved for more projects. We're now a part of a network of over 120 LEED certified cities, not only in the United States, but also across the globe, so I think that's a really big deal." Lotz explains.

However, the city does have some areas where she says they can improve. She adds those grants can be used to help address areas of concern.

"For example, like materials and resources. We can go out and say that we have proof that we didn't do well, and we want to follow through and do better."

Traude Sander is the interim executive director at Keep the Midlands Beautiful, an organization that hosts clean ups and provides supplies for those looking to clean up litter in their neighborhoods. She sees the award as a positive for Columbia and the Midlands as a whole.

"It's fantastic, of course that a city right here in our community has obtained the LEED certification. It's a wonderful thing, it's important, and we're very proud of them," Sander said. "Anything that brings positive attention to a community and more money is an excellent thing."

Sander explains that governmental changes can help, but decisions each individual makes can create important changes locally.

"There are groups that are working hard to make a difference, but if each individual just picked up after themselves, we could very quickly eliminate all litter in this area and that would make a huge difference to protecting our environment."