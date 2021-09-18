Columbia Greek Festival goes drive-thru style

The festival is a staple in the capital city.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Columbia Greek Festival looked a little different this year as changes were made to do what is best for the community.

Hundreds still came out to grab the always anticipated Greek bites.

People lined up on the sidewalk and along the street to participate in the annual Greek Festival at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Columbia.

“We had planned, as we have for the past 33 years to do a regular festival but with the general concerns with COVID, we said let’s change it up a little bit, let’s make it a new drive-thru instead," said Father Michael Platanis. "So here we have people entering on Richland street and exiting onto Main Street and we have a full menu. Outside we’re cooking souvlaki and gyros, inside we have Greek oven-baked chicken, dolmades, meatballs- keftedes, all kinds of dinners, and also pastries.”

the 34th Annual Columbia's Greek Festival... is a DRIVE-THRU event continuing today, Sat the 18th (until 8pm) & Sun the 19th (noon to 6pm) https://t.co/opjnJMVa0r We look forward to seeing you! pic.twitter.com/qWwwzRSBFq — ColumbiasGreekFest (@ColasGreekFest) September 18, 2021

This transition was a decision that was made quite quickly.

“In two weeks’ time, we went from having people spread out throughout the whole campus, having people dining in, to now figuring out how to deliver hot meals in cars to hundreds of cars per hour so that’s kind of what we did," Father Platanis said.

“With everything kind of rising in cases with covid, it’s great that the drive-thru still allows us to have this experience," attendant George Rogers said.

Anjali McDaniel agrees.

“I definitely was scared at first that we weren’t going to have it but I’m really glad that they offered a drive-thru experience for us," McDaniel said.

“We enjoy hosting people, feeding people well, and seeing people together for really such a nice event," Father Platanis said. "It’s just something we do and we enjoy being able to help local charities, our own charities that we wish to help and people do miss it. For many reasons we really want to keep doing this and offering it.”