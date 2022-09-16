Columbia Greek Festival celebrates its 35th year

After two years off, the Columbia Greek Festival is back in full swing for its 35th year. The event is run through the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2020, the Columbia Greek festival had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later in 2021, the festival was converted to a drive-thru format.

On Thursday, the festival kicked off to pre-pandemic operations. It takes place at the Holy trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on the corner of Sumter and Calhoun streets in downtown Columbia.

The afternoon started with a rush of visitors who were taking their lunch breaks at the Greek festival. As rush hour rolled around, families started to bring their kids. Live music was continuous throughout the whole event, with multiple spots providing Greek cuisine. Around the large tent in the middle. are 20 vendors who rent the space during the day.

Marc and Betsy Haudgen have been visiting the fair since 2005. They were saddened when it was called off, so Friday they took advantage of good weather to buy gifts, and of course, the food. Betsy tells News19, “We did miss it, you always miss being able to get out and do things like this.”

Charles Renick spent some time at the festival on Friday and says it’s great having it back. He enjoys the festival because it provides an opportunity for people to experience Greek culture. “It's great to get past that and get some normalcy and enjoy this outing ... good for Columbia, of cours, but also for the Greek community, of course, great benefit for them.”

The impact of the festival’s return is felt outside of the event location, too. Across the street sits Ebenezer Lutheran Church, which offers parking for a fee. They say the money goes to its youth program.

Jane Holmes is one of the volunteers. “We have people who come out here every year and park in our lots and are very loyal to us and this money goes to our faith formation here and our youth ... everyone is turning out to support the Greek Festival and it's just great”