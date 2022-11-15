Columbia Public Safety Committee defers action on guidelines for bail bondsmen

Councilman Joe Taylor says Columbia should join in the efforts to reduce violent crime in the city.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster released a statement last week about cracking down on South Carolina bail bondsmen. The purpose is to track the people who track suspects in criminal cases.

Columbia City Council is looking to join in holding bail bondsmen accountable.

Councilman Joe Taylor says Columbia should join in the efforts to reduce violent crime in the city.

“We gotta make it where people who do bad things in Columbia they’re afraid of the consequences for doing those bad things," Taylor said.

But bail bondsmen say that's not in their job description.

“Our job is not to monitor what they do on a day-to-day basis. Our job is to ensure appearance,” ABC Bonding co-owner Edith Anna White said.

White and others in her profession attended a Columbia Public Safety Committee meeting on Tuesday. They were there to get more insight into the city’s plan to place tougher restrictions on people within her industry.

During meeting, Chief Municipal Judge Jess Mangum explained the city would have to consult state-level law in order to make rules to regulate bail bondsmen.

“I think estreatment is definitely an avenue that we, that the court should definitely pursue, and we can work with the city attorney’s office to figure that process out," Mangum said.

Regardless of state or city-level decisions, White said change is needed.

“This mandate, this issue, this ordinance, this was to wake us up because not everyone is doing what they’re supposed to do.”