Columbia gun safety campaign kicks off

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is launching a campaign to encourage firearm owners to make safe firearms storage a priority and give out free gun locks.
The partnership between the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Parks and Recreation and Serve and Connect will work to raise awareness about gun safety and give out free gun locks.
The first event, a Be Safe Block Party in the Belmont Community, will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 at 1003 Colleton Street in Columbia.
The June 30 event will be the first official event where gun locks will be distributed to the public. After the 30th, citizens will have the opportunity to pick up free gun locks at various locations and events.
