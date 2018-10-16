Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia hardware store that's been open for four decades will be closing its doors for good soon.

The Cedar Terrace Hardware store has been open for over 40 years.

The man behind the counter and the store owner for the last four decades is Jay McAlister.

"Insecticides. I've got a fabulous array of nuts and bolts. Just a variety of basic hardware over the years," explained McAlister.

His dad is the reason he opened the store back in 1977.

"Dad kind of wanted to have a hardware store and at the time, I was the youngest one available to come in so he said, 'You're going to run the hardware,'" laughed McAlister.

After dedicating his career to helping people that came into his Columbia store, he's ready for a new adventure.

"Big stores come and go but we're still here. I decided after forty years, I wanted to retire and spend more time with my grandchildren," said McAlister.

McAlister tried selling the store but never came up with a deal, so he decided to close up shop. Loyal customers like Samuel Pearson and Charlie Walton are sad to see him and the store go.

"Anything you need, the store has it. Hate to see him go but when it's time to go, it's time to go," said Pearson.

"It's going to be missed because you go to a big box store and they usually don't have exactly what you need. Here you have it and you can look around and personal help and there's nothing like it," said Walton.

McAlister says he’s favorite part about working the last 40 years at the story was the relationships he made with the customers. He says he’s ready to enjoy his rest and the extra days offs.

"It's bitter sweet but I'm doing it my way. I wanted a two day weekend.">

While he's spent Saturdays for four decades working in the store, he's ready to spend those extra days with his grandkids.

McAlister says he'll never forget the customers he now calls friends.

"Good many loyal customers that I've become friends with over the years and I've really enjoyed serving them and having them trade with me. It's really been good," said McAlister.

McAlister will close the store on November 28th. They'll have an auction for whatever's left on December 1st.

