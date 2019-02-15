COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former residents of Allen Benedict Court received donations from the community while they continue to find a place to live.

It's been a long couple of weeks for people like Elaine Leggett who used to live at Allen Benedict Court.

"At the beginning, it was really stressful. Really confusing. There was a lot of misinformation and, you know, not being treated properly," said Leggett.

While half the battle has been to find a place to live, they're also trying to find ways to put food on the table.

"They did give us some money in the beginning to pay for food and that money has run out really quickly when someone else is doing your cooking for you. I know they have some can goods for us but we're in hotels without stoves or pots," explained Leggett.

Rebecca Glover and other former residents of Allen Benedict Court have come to the Cecil Tillis Center to find the things they need for their families. These are the donations from the Midlands Community that was given to Columbia Housing Authority: clothes, food, and cleaning supplies.

"I am trying to wait really on other people to get their stuff because they probably need it more than I do. I picked out a few things like toilet tissue," said Glover.

Barbara Harley and others while it's been hard trying to find where they are going from here, the help from the community is helping them get back on their feet.

"It means a lot. There are a lot of people that are giving out food and what not. It means a lot," said Harley.

Leggett says this will make a big difference for those who are in need.

"It makes you feel good,” said Leggett. “I mean, I have never felt so loved that people who don't know me are helping me. Columbia has a big heart."