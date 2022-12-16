Columbia homeless shelters brace for increased demand in colder weather

Shelters are expecting more clients with lower temperatures.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's rapid shelter pods are anticipating an uptick in clients with a wave of cold weather headed our way.

News 19 checked in on pods and with other shelters about prepping for the cold weather ahead and efforts to keep everyone warm.

"This time of year, we typically see a spike in calls for service," said Dr. Lila Anna Sauls with Homeless No More, a nonprofit that provides a spectrum of care, from emergency services to transitional and affordable housing.

Homeless No More strives to place families in more permanent housing, but as temperatures drop, demand increases for temporary solutions.

Columbia Rapid Shelter, which has the capacity to serve 50 people, is also seeing an increase in clients. "Rapid shelter Columbia is currently at 33 participants and have 1 participant that will be moving out shortly with USC supportive housing," City of Columbia's Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard said in a statement. They've been open near the Columbia Vista since November 1st.

Homeless No More is in a different situation, with a lot less space and a goal of finding permanent long-term housing for its clients. "We are at capacity, so all of our shelters right now are full," Sauls said. "This afternoon, we had two families find housing."

Because of this, Sauls says they're having to prioritize the calls they receive in order to get people out of the cold.

"So, if we have a family who are literally in the car on the street sleeping in the parking lot, we will work to bring them in even if it's temporarily," Sauls said.

The City of Columbia says it assisted 100 people in need of warm shelter on Thursday night and is expecting more in the nights to come.

If you're in need of shelter, the Columbia Winter Weather Overflow Shelter is open on nights when the temperature drops below 40 degrees.