Columbia Jewish Federation hosts vigil for Israel

The Columbia community came together to show their support for those impacted by the Hamas attacks in Israel.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a weekend full of terror, watching Hamas attacks in Israel from 6,000 miles away, Columbia's Jewish community is hurting and seeking support.

On Tuesday, the Columbia Jewish Federation hosted a vigil for Israel to allow the community to come together to discuss the pain caused by the Hamas attacks, and allow space for reflection and grieving.

"We each know families suffering from news of a death, injury, kidnapping, or hostage-taking," read Rena Neiger, the Social Justice Action Chair for the Tree of Life Congregation.

Those in the community who do not identify as Jewish, like Bruce Ayling came out to the event to show support.

"It's visceral... silence is the worst thing we can do. You don't have to scream, you don't have to yell, you don't have to go out and be the loudest in the room or beat your chest louder than the person next to you, but don't stay quiet," Ayling said.

Speaking out and showing empathy was also the main focus for friends Crystal Salley and Kimberly Cockrell.

"It's tragic, it's horrible, it's overwhelming, I can't imagine. I don't have any friends or family there, but just listening to my friend who does have friends and family there, is heartbreaking," Salley said.

Through togetherness, Columbia's Jewish community and those standing alongside them believe the future will be brighter.

The Columbia Jewish Federation has established a relief fund for Israel and it is already accepting donations.