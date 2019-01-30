COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Housing Authority attorney and former mayor Bob Coble tells WLTX the Housing Authority Board will meet on Thursday at 5pm for a special called meeting.

The meeting comes two weeks after two residents were found dead in their individual Allen Benedict Court apartments. This week, the Richland County coroner said carbon monoxide poisoning caused both deaths.

RELATED: Allen Benedict resident says she ran into problems with security while trying to move

RELATED: WLTX accepts Housing Authority apology, continues to push for access to public records

After a limited review of Housing Authority records, WLTX learned there was a history of maintenance requests at Calvin Witherspoon's apartment related to his heating system and his water heater.

Witherspoon entered six work orders from January to April of 2018 concerning both issues.

RELATED: Coroner: Allen Benedict Court residents died from carbon monoxide poisoning

RELATED: Allen Benedict Court work orders show history of maintenance issues at deceased resident's apartment

After the two deaths, Allen Benedict Court's apartments were evacuated and later deemed unsafe to return.

The evacuation left 411 residents without housing, which Coble says they're continuing to work out.

RELATED: Incident report reveals possible source of CO in Allen Benedict Court deaths

"The residents have the-- the ones that want vouchers will have vouchers. And I think 2 or 3 have decided to stay in public housing as opposed to getting the vouchers. Once they have the vouchers, there's a process they have to give them three choices and they can see if they want to go somewhere else-- I think within a week everyone will have a voucher that wants one," Coble said.

He later guaranteed that the Housing Authority would provide hotel rooms as people figured out their voucher decisions and process.

"No one will be homeless," Coble added.

RELATED: 'Grossly negligent': 1st lawsuit filed over conditions at Allen Benedict Court Apartments

RELATED: Residents won't be allowed to move back to Columbia apartments after life-threatening violations found