COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority was not chosen as a finalist for a grant meant to redevelop Allen Benedict Court apartments after multiple gas leaks shut down the complex last month.

Columbia Major Steven Benjamin announced the news in a tweet Saturday morning stating, "We must redouble our efforts as a community to redevelop Allen Benedict Court & thousands more units of affordable & workforce housing across the Midlands."

An application for the $30 million grant was filed back in November 2017, prior to the evacuation of 411 residents and the death of two people at the complex.

The "Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant" from HUD would have been used to completely redo the Allen Benedict Court community and relocate those residents, similar to the Gonzales Gardens project.

Currently, residents affected by the incident are in temporary housing across the city, and are being given vouchers to find a permanent replacement to their old homes.

RELATED: 9 Allen Benedict Court families approved for Section 8 leases

Last month, Benjamin said he planned to push the application while he was in DC with Secretary of HUD Ben Carson.

"The Housing Authority is driving this and they will be advising us in exactly where they stand moving forward. I know they have a desire to repair the properties we believe from our perspective that, that's much more of a challenge then it appears to be," Benjamin said. "But they desire to provide some type of a fix that that allows people to return back to Allen Benedict Court. Our priority is only the health life and safety of the people who live there."

RELATED: $30 million federal grant pending to redo Allen Benedict Court

The Executive Director of the Columbia Housing Authority Gilbert Walker also commented on the grant last month.

"Well one of the things we have done here that you're probably not aware of is that we applied for a $30 million dollar grant to demolish this property, and we applied for it through HUD," Walker said. "I was hoping that we would hear something in January, but then we had the shutdown. So nothing has taken place."