"There are things that we identified, that have since been remedied"-- Columbia Housing discusses low score on Section 8 assessment

Results from a HUD test of Section 8 properties evaluating wait lists, rent pricing, and inspections was discussed by Columbia Housing after low 2022 score.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority revealed in an Executive and Finance Committee meeting, that the organization's Section 8 program scored a 70% after not being evaluated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Section 8 Management Assessment Plan, or SEMAP test, for the last three years.

One of these Columbia Housing properties is Latimer Manor, which one resident says is an example of why Columbia Housing scored so low on the assessment.

"I'm not trying to get anyone in trouble, but I'm tired of reaching out and not getting any response or any feedback. I'm not sparkling clean, but I'm not a nasty person either. With that being said, I can't keep killing the bugs and cleaning them up," the woman said.

The Section 8 Management Assessment Program is an evaluation from the Department of Housing and urban development.

Columbia Housing Authority CEO, Yvonda Bean explained the assessment evaluates 14 different areas.

"It includes things like looking at the selection of our waiting lists, how we are managing the waiting list, looking at things like inspections, and the physical conditions of the properties," Bean said.

The Housing Authority says the SEMAP tests were not being performed for those three years because of COVID and also pointed to another issue that caused their lower score for 2022.

"The reduction in the store had to do with a number of different things that we experienced organizationally including some staff turnover. There are things that we have identified in the 2022 certification that have since been remedied, and we anticipate that our score will be higher for fiscal year 2023," Bean stated.

The housing authority hopes to improve these scores by approving and implementing its five-year strategic plan.

"This is helping us identify those different players and get the input and feedback from those different players in terms of how we can work together to better meet the needs of the families we serve," Bean explained.

The woman we spoke with living at Latimer Manor, hopes the strategic plan helps and that she and her neighbors' situations are taken care of.