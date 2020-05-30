COLUMBIA, S.C. — The (I Can't Breathe) March, South Carolina March for Black Lives, began Saturday morning on Main Street and made it's way to the police station Saturday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd.

The march comes after George Floyd's death in Minessota, and joins other marches and protests around the country to show solidarity.

Speaker included State and City Leaders, Black Lives Matter Activist, Community Leaders, NAACP leaders, and more, according to the organizing group.

The march began on Main Street in front of City Hall, made it's way to the State House, and eventually to the Columbia Police Department Headquarters on Washington Street.