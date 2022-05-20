See the world at the Columbia International Festival this weekend

More than 100 cultures from around the world are represented at the annual, family-friendly event.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 27th Annual Columbia International Festival returns to the South Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend to showcase the state’s multicultural community through food, music, performing arts and more.

Since 1996, the Columbia International Festival has celebrated various cultures, nationalities, language groups and more with tens of thousands of people in attendance. More than 100 cultures from around the world are represented at the annual, family-friendly event.

This year, festival organizers will highlight Asia and the Pacific Islands in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Ukraine will return as one of the featured national exhibitors and performances on the stage.

The two-day festival features include:

International Food Court - Sample the exotic flavors of foreign cuisines from around the world (Saturday & Sunday).

Sample the exotic flavors of foreign cuisines from around the world (Saturday & Sunday). Cultural Entertainment – Cultural groups representing many countries will perform on the festival stage.

– Cultural groups representing many countries will perform on the festival stage. International Fashion Show - See beautiful traditional clothing that distinguish cultures from around the globe.

- See beautiful traditional clothing that distinguish cultures from around the globe. International Bazaar - Shop for authentic clothing, crafts, jewelry, and souvenirs imported from a wide variety of nations.

- Shop for authentic clothing, crafts, jewelry, and souvenirs imported from a wide variety of nations. Cultural Demonstrations – Learn something new – make origami, use chopsticks, write in another script, and more.

– Learn something new – make origami, use chopsticks, write in another script, and more. Parade of Nations - Watch traditionally dressed representatives proudly present their home countries’ flags during the annual parade on Saturday at 2 p.m.

You'll see artifacts, curios, costumes, souvenirs, dances, foods, natives, flags, and landscapes of scores of countries.

Learn how to use chopsticks, write in another script, play cultural games, how to say hello, thank you, goodbye or how to count in another language.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This weekend, celebrate the diverse cultures of our Asian and... Posted by Columbia International Festival on Thursday, May 19, 2022

An annual favorite is the international food court! While the variety changes from year to year, traditional favorites include curry from India, empanadas from Mexico, pierogi from Poland, Philippine adobo, Korean mandoo, tapas from Colombia, Burmese-style samosa, crêpes from France, Peruvian alfajores, African mandazi, paella from Spain and desserts from Ukraine.

Hungry for something different? Come taste the world at the festival’s International Food Court! Vendors feature the... Posted by Columbia International Festival on Friday, May 6, 2022

“It’s the largest gathering of its kind in the state and probably the Southeast region,” said Columbia International Festival Director Dr. Raj Aluri. “The festival is the perfect way for people to travel the world and experience rich, diverse traditions without using a passport.”

Admission is $7 for ages 18 and older. A $2 coupon is available online at www.cifonline.org for adult ticket purchases. Children under 18 receive free admission. All military personnel receive free admission with a military ID.

Parents and adult siblings of students attending all Title 1 schools will be admitted for free with the student’s admission to the Columbia International Festival.