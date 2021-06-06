Crowd delighted for return of Columbia International Festival

The festival typically takes place every April, but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For so many of us, we have the itch to travel after being stuck at home during the pandemic.

This weekend, you have the opportunity to enjoy the different foods, cultures and heritage of countries from around the world all under one roof.

The Columbia International Festival is back, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

"After a year of COVID and being at home, I have missed the opportunity to travel," said festival attendee, Kathy Carroll. "So this is the next best thing and it has definitely re-energized me to see the world and all of the wonderful people in it."

The festival typically takes place every April, but was pushed back due to the pandemic. It's the largest event of its kind in South Carolina.

"April would not have been good timing. So we tried to postpone it as far back as we can before the summer really comes and people start going on vacation," said festival director, Dr. Raj Aluri.

Dr. Aluri expressed his excitement about this year's turnout, hoping crowds would still come to enjoy the event after a year of limited activities.

Pre-pandemic, the Columbia International Festival would attract close to 20,000 people of all ages - eager to learn about the world we share.

"I enjoy the art, I like the traditional dress, the performances that they have every year - it's just awesome!" said attendee Gladys Myers.

Dr. Aluri says the festival is part of the first events in Columbia to return in 2021. The festival will look slightly different compared to past years. Safety precautions will be in place such as social distancing, features relocated outdoors, fewer booths and a limit placed on crowd capacity.

The theme for 2021 is "Discovering India", in honor of Dr. Raj Aluri's home country.

"I started the festival 25 years ago. When we were thinking about the 25th anniversary, some people looked at me and said, 'Why don't we do India since you started the festival?'" Aluri explained. "We have 200 nationalities living in Columbia and across South Carolina. We speak 100 languages in our area alone. So this is a celebration of all that we are as a diverse, vibrant community."

An international food court will take you around the world to 16 countries.

While you eat, performers from more than 20 countries will delight you with singing and dancing.

At the International Bazaar, you can learn about different cultures from around the world under one roof.

"I'm teaching them what I ate, what I played with, what we are proud of as a country. So of course it's a joy!" said Aysha Alamgir, whose booth represents the country of Bangladesh.

Alamgir explained how the festival is also the perfect cultural learning experience for the younger generation. She, for example, brought her two sons to the Bazaar.

"They get to know a lot. They go to each stall," Alamgir explained. "My boys are going stall to stall and they are asking things, 'What is that? What is this?' They're learning about the different countries."

Saturday also featured an international fashion show and an Olympic-style parade, where the different countries showcased their flags.

"Once you know what's out there, then you'll know, 'Oh, I must go and see what else is out there'," said Rahat Khan, who also worked the booth representing Bangladesh, where he grew up. "We are just trying to create that single spark that will ignite saying, 'I must get out of my boundaries to explore what's out there'."

The International Festival continues Sunday, June 6 at the State Fairgrounds. It runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.