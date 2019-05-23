COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a house fire late Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from Columbia Fire, their crews responded to Barger Circle after 11 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived on scene they found a home with one side completely on fire.

There were six occupants inside the home at the time of the fire. They were all able to make it outside safely, according to Columbia Fire's tweet.

Irmo Fire crews were also on scene to provide support. The home was heavily damaged by the blaze.

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire. The American Red Cross said they are assisting the family effected by the fire by providing financial assistance for food, clothing and other essentials.