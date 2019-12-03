COLUMBIA, S.C. — Salaries can sometimes be deceiving. Sure the number looks big, but how much of that will go toward your rent — it's all about cost of living.

So, when it comes to salary versus rent, BusinessStudent.com looked at which cities in the United States "give business professionals the biggest bang for the buck."

The study compared the highest quoted salaries from 100-business related jobs to average rent for a two-bedroom apartment. And so the "Top 25 Most Affordable Cities to Live and Work in 2019" was created — with Columbia grabbing a top spot.

Let's take a look at Columbia's stats: an average annual salary of $68,541 and rent of $11,988, residents come out with about 83 percent of their salary — that's $56, 551.

Those number put Columbia at No. 6 on the list, beating out several other U.S. cities.

However, Columbia wasn't the only South Carolina city to make the list. Greenville was ranked No. 23 with 79 percent of their annual salary left after rent.