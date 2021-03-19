Columbia lawyer arrested on lewd act with a minor charges

The alleged incidents occurred from 2002 to 2004.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia attorney has been arrested and charged with committing lewd acts on a minor.

He's 61-year-old Harry Gregory. .

Richland County deputies and Columbia police served a search warrant at his home Thursday around 7:40 a.m. and arrested him. The Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Task Force, Special Victims Unit, Major Crimes Unit and Columbia Police Department were all involved.

Investigators say the charges come from incidents that occurred from 2002 to 2004 when the victim was a minor. He's officially facing a count of lewd acts upon a child,