COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin drove in the point that the city and the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) are not the same during a press conference on Monday night.

"Once the commissioners are appointed the city has no oversight of the housing authority, it's board or it's executive directors," says Mayor Benjamin.

The press conference was designed to give an update on the investigations by the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Code Enforcement and the ongoing investigation by Columbia Police Department into Allen Benedict Court and the deaths of Derrick Roper, 30 and Calvin Witherspoon Jr, 61.

While the city does not have authority over the CHA, they have had contracts with them for housing projects.

"We've had some fantastic opportunities to work with the housing authority in the past to support their efforts in the redevelopment of the Ceilia Saxon community and the redevelopment of Henley Homes into Rosewood Hills," says Mayor Benjamin.

Currently, the city of Columbia is working with the CHA on the new Gonzales Gardens site that will feature single family homes, town homes and apartments.

However, the city has their own housing development through the Columbia Empowerment Zone. There have been several senior housing developments in the works.

"We have new housing sprouting out of the ground at N. Main St, the Veranda at North Main, The Pointe at Elmwood, just a few blocks away from Allen Benedict Ct," says Benjamin.

Each of those feature nearly 60 units of housing primarily for the elderly.

The CHA primarily gets their funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. They have applied for seven federal grants in the past and were recently denied a $30 million Choice Neighborhood grant.

Without those funds who will pay for the re-development of Allen Benedict Court?

"With or without the choice neighborhoods grant from the dept of Housing and Urban development, we are going to move forward in developing and redeveloping Allen Benedict Court, give the people who live there the opportunity to come back to quality and safe housing and also work on a plan to provide more housing all across the region."