Columbia, SC (WLTX) A Cayce man has been charged in connection to a series of home burglaries and assaults.

According to Columbia Police department Evrard Tehua, 26, was arrested with the assistance of the Cayce Department of Public Safety. He has been charged with seven counts of burglary in the second degree and four counts of assault and battery first degree and petit larceny.

Tehua is accused of breaking into several apartments, mostly belonging to females in the 1700-1800 block of Greene Street in Columbia around 7 AM on September 11 and then additional apartments on the same day in the 600 block of Heyward Avenue about an hour later.

He is also accused of assaulting the victims in their homes. The victims say when they confronted him he immediately left the scene.

