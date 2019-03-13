COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man is in custody after an argument led to a shooting over the weekend.

Timothy Wright, 52, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Wright is accused of shooting his friend after the two got in an argument on the 1500 block of Carousel Circle on March 10.

The victim was shot in the upper and lower body, but his condition is not known at this time.

Wright was booked at the Richland County Detention Center.