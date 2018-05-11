Richland County, SC (WLTX) — A 39-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Columbia Saturday night, according to officials.

James J. Boyer, Jr. died at 9:49 p.m. Saturday at Palmetto Health Richland from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Providence Plantation Circle after an argument turned violent. Boyer was transported by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting continues, deputies say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

