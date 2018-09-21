Lexington, SC (WLTX) One person is dead after a single car collision on Bush River road in Lexington.

According to Lance Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 11: 45 a.m. in the 5900 block of Bush River near the intersection of Bilton road.

Guy Wardell Barkdull, 62 of Columbia was traveling south on Bush River road when his vehicle left the roadway on the left side, he traveled down an embankment and struck a tree. He was wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

© 2018 WLTX