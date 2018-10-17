Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The torture, robbery and murder of one man lead to a guilty plea and 30-year sentence for another.

Antonio Miller, 40, of Columbia, and three others drove a rental car to the home of Fred Tucker in September 2008 to rob him of drugs and drug earnings.

Armed with multiple firearms, the four entered Tucker's Aiken home, bound his hands and feet with duct tape. Using torture, which included scalding him with flathead screwdriver, they discovered where Tucker hid the drugs and earnings. Afterwards, they shot Tucker in the chest, killing him.

Crack cocaine taken from Tucker and firearms matching those used in the incident were found after a search of Miller's house and rental car.

Miller was convicted for kidnapping, murder and related charges, but those convictions were reversed on appeal in 2016. When federal authorities indicted Miller in 2017, he agreed to plead guilty to using a firearm to commit murder in furtherance of a crime of violence and drug trafficking; kidnapping resulting in death; and conspiring to distribute crack cocaine resulting in death. His co-defendants also pleaded guilty.

Miller was sentenced to 30 years with 5 years of supervised release.

