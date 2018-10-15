Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A Columbia man who deliberately drove his car into a crowd of mourners last year received a sentence of 80 years in prison from a Richland County judge.

James Kester, 66, was found guilty on eight counts of assault and battery 1st degree, and one count of assault and battery 3rd degree. Richland County Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Kester to 10 years on each count of 1st degree assault and battery, to be served consecutively, and 30 days for the one charge of 3rd degree assault and battery. Kester was credited with 15 months time served.

The Richland County jury found Kester not guilty of three counts of attempted murder.

When he drove his Cadillac Seville into a group of mourners attending services for Margaret "Peggy" Livingston at Greenlawn Memorial Park on July 19, 2017, Kester believed he was seeking revenge on the state agency where Livingston had been an employee.

Livingston had been a longtime employee at the SC Department of Mental Health and Kester held a grudge against the agency for its alleged treatment of his late daughter.

Although Kester and Livingston did not know each other, Kester had read the notice of Livingston's funeral service being held at the cemetery on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia and decided to take action.

Injuries resulting from Kester's action ranged from broken arms and legs, to shoulder and hip injuries. The 12 victims ranged in age from an 11-year-old girl to senior citizens.

One of the people attending the funeral had a valid concealed weapons permit and showed Kester their gun. Keser stayed on the scene and was arrested by officers who arrived minutes later.

He was initially charged with 12 counts of attempted murder and held on $5 million bond. At the time of his arrest, Kester told the judge that the Department of Mental Health would not allow him to see his daughter, who later died, for 600 days.

