COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of dogs and dog fighting paraphernalia, along with firearms and ammunition, resulted in a 21-month prison sentence for a Columbia man.

Tony Shuler, 47, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and buying, possessing, transporting and receiving an animal for participation in an animal fighting venture in September.

The plea came after a 13 pit bull-type dogs were seized from his home during an April 2018 search. Along with the dogs, several items relating to dog fighting were found in the home: a treadmill, anabolic steroids and medications commonly used to treat dog fighting wounds.

A loaded SAR 9mm pistol, two boxes of .22 caliber ammunition, a box of .45 caliber ammunition, several shotgun shells and $11,300 in cash were also seized from his home.

Shuler, who has a previous criminal history for assault and battery with Intent to kill, burglary, and aggravated robbery, was denied a probationary sentence. Instead he was given 21 months in federal prison.

He was also banned from owning or possessing any dog, and ordered to pay $10,465 in restitution to the cover care and disposition costs of the seized dogs.