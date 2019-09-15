LEXINGTON, S.C. — A passenger in a fatal car accident in Lexington County Saturday evening has been identified.

The accident occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of US-321 in Gaston. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said that Jeff Coswell, 49, of Columbia, was the passenger in a southbound vehicle that left the roadway and overturned.

Coswell was not wearing a seat belt when the collision occurred and was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.