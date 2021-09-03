x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Missing Columbia man last seen over weekend

25-year-old Brandon Williams, Jr. was last seen over the weekend.
Credit: Columbia Police Department
Brandon Williams, Jr.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Columbia man.

25-year-old Brandon Williams, Jr. was last seen over the weekend. 

Williams' relatives say they haven't heard from him for several days. Family members say they are worried about his well-being as he normally checks-in with them. 

If you see Williams or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to contact the Columbia police Department at 803-545-3500 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Related Articles