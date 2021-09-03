Missing Columbia man last seen over weekend

25-year-old Brandon Williams, Jr. was last seen over the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Columbia man.

25-year-old Brandon Williams, Jr. was last seen over the weekend.

Williams' relatives say they haven't heard from him for several days. Family members say they are worried about his well-being as he normally checks-in with them.

If you see Williams or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to contact the Columbia police Department at 803-545-3500 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.