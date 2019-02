COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching for a man they say has been missing from a local care facility for several days.

Officers say 43-year-old Alex Williams was last seen on the night of February 23 at his care facility on Hardscrabble Road.

Williams is 5'5" tall, and weighs 175 pounds.

If you see him call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.