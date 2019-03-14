Several cars were robbed at various churches one Sunday morning. Deputies are now looking for the man they say is responsible.

Money, a cell phone, wallet and credit cards were all reported missing from cars at churches around Lancaster County on March 10.

In another incident, a truck and trailer with two firearms and power tools inside were stolen from a church's parking. The truck and trailer were later found abandoned, but one firearm and the tools were missing, and the truck's stereo system was removed.

All of the thefts occurred during worship service hours that Sunday at these churches:

New Hope Baptist Church on Lynwood Drive .

Crestview Baptist Church on Douglas Road

Camp Creek United Methodist Church on Great Falls Highway

Bethel Baptist Churchon Bethel Road

The stolen credit cards were used shortly after at a Dollar General, where a man was caught on surveillance video. That man has been identified as 29-year-old Maurice Sherrod Gibson.

Gibson is from the Columbia area, where Richland County deputies are currently searching for him. He is believed to be driving a blue Chevrolet Impala.

Fairfield County Sheriff's Office

He will face several charges upon arrest. However, a second suspect may be connected to these crimes, according to deputies.

Earlier this week, the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office also reported similar thefts at a Jenkinsville church on the same day. Deputies believe these incidents may be connected.