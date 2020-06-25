Columbia face mask requirement now in effect

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An ordinance requiring face masks in most public situations is now in effect in the City of Columbia.
City Council approved the emergency ordinance on a 6-1 vote early Tuesday evening. The new rule went into effect at 6 a.m. Friday, and does not apply to areas outside of city limits.
Under the ordinance, most people over the age of ten are required to wear a face covering within the city limits in the following situations:
- Inside a building open to the public;
- Waiting to enter a building open to the public;
- Interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, including, but not limited to, curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls;
- When engaging in business activities in private spaces;
- Utilizing public or private transportation; or
- Walking in public where maintaining a distance of six (6) feet between other members of public at all times is not possible.
Face coverings are not required in the following circumstances:
- In personal vehicles;
- When a person is alone in enclosed spaces; during outdoor physical activity, provided the active person maintains a minimum of six (6) feet from other people at all times;
- When a person is alone or only with other household members;
- While drinking, eating or smoking;
- When wearing a face covering causes or aggravates a health condition.
Anyone who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from ordinance.
The measure carries a misdemeanor penalty with a fine of no more than $25. Businesses that don't require employees to wear the mask could face a $100 fine. Each day of non-compliance for businesses is considered a new violation.
Read the full ordinance here.