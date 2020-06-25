x
Skip Navigation

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

local

Columbia face mask requirement now in effect

Most people over the age of ten are required to wear a face covering in within city limits when social distancing is not possible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An ordinance requiring face masks in most public situations is now in effect in the City of Columbia. 

City Council approved the emergency ordinance on a 6-1 vote early Tuesday evening. The new rule went into effect at 6 a.m. Friday, and does not apply to areas outside of city limits. 

RELATED: Columbia passes rule requiring face masks in public

Under the ordinance, most people over the age of ten are required to wear a face covering within the city limits in the following situations: 

  • Inside a building open to the public;
  • Waiting to enter a building open to the public;
  • Interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, including, but not limited to, curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls;
  • When engaging in business activities in private spaces;
  • Utilizing public or private transportation; or
  • Walking in public where maintaining a distance of six (6) feet between other members of public at all times is not possible. 

RELATED: Columbia to require face masks in public areas, answers frequently asked questions

Face coverings are not required in the following circumstances:

  • In personal vehicles;
  • When a person is alone in enclosed spaces; during outdoor physical activity, provided the active person maintains a minimum of six (6) feet from other people at all times;
  • When a person is alone or only with other household members;
  • While drinking, eating or smoking;
  • When wearing a face covering causes or aggravates a health condition. 

RELATED: Columbia reacts to mandatory face mask ordinance

Anyone who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from ordinance.

The measure carries a misdemeanor penalty with a fine of no more than $25. Businesses that don't require employees to wear the mask could face a $100 fine. Each day of non-compliance for businesses is considered a new violation. 

Read the full ordinance here

RELATED: SC attorney general says face mask rules are legal, constitutional

RELATED: People not taking virus seriously in South Caroilna, expert says

RELATED: Masks: yes or no? Richland County wants your input