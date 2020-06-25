Columbia face mask requirement now in effect

Most people over the age of ten are required to wear a face covering in within city limits when social distancing is not possible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An ordinance requiring face masks in most public situations is now in effect in the City of Columbia.

City Council approved the emergency ordinance on a 6-1 vote early Tuesday evening. The new rule went into effect at 6 a.m. Friday, and does not apply to areas outside of city limits.

Under the ordinance, most people over the age of ten are required to wear a face covering within the city limits in the following situations:

Inside a building open to the public;

Waiting to enter a building open to the public;

Interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, including, but not limited to, curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls;

When engaging in business activities in private spaces;

Utilizing public or private transportation; or

Walking in public where maintaining a distance of six (6) feet between other members of public at all times is not possible.

Face coverings are not required in the following circumstances:

In personal vehicles;

When a person is alone in enclosed spaces; during outdoor physical activity, provided the active person maintains a minimum of six (6) feet from other people at all times;

When a person is alone or only with other household members;

While drinking, eating or smoking;

When wearing a face covering causes or aggravates a health condition.

Anyone who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from ordinance.

The measure carries a misdemeanor penalty with a fine of no more than $25. Businesses that don't require employees to wear the mask could face a $100 fine. Each day of non-compliance for businesses is considered a new violation.