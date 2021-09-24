Columbia mayoral forum taking place Monday on USC campus

The event will be held on Monday, September 27 at the Russell House Ballroom on the USC campus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A University of South Carolina fraternity will host a forum for the 2018 Columbia mayoral candidates next week.

Four candidates are in the running -- former Councilman Moe Baddourah, Councilwoman Tameika Isaac-Devine, Sam Johnson (former assistant to Mayor Steve Benjamin) and Councilman Daniel Rickenmann.

Students and Columbia residents are welcome to attend the event as they will be able to hear about the candidates and their campaigns prior to the election taking place on November 2. Additionally, attendees will be able to ask the mayoral candidates questions during the question-and-answer portion of the event.

Attendees can participate in person and online as there are limited seats. To attend the event in person you must fill out the following form: Mayoral Candidate Town Hall Registration Form. To attend in person, you are required show proof of full vaccination at the door as well as wear a mask throughout the entirety of the event.

The candidates are vying to replace Steve Benjamin, who announced he would not seek another term as mayor after 10 years on the job.

