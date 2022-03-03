Department of Defense partnership with Columbia's airport aims to help service members

The program is an opportunity for those with six months or less of active duty service remaining and have an approved separation date under honorable conditions.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Defense to connect service members with training and internships.

According to the department, SkillBridge works to pair members of the military with companies and organizations in different industries.

While there are more than 250 industry partners in SkillBridge CAE is the only airport from the Palmetto State that is participating in the program.

“Opening the doors of CAE and welcoming in members of the military after they’ve served our country is a special privilege,” said CAE Executive Director, Mike Gula in a release. “So far, two participants have successfully completed the SkillBridge program at CAE. This mutually beneficial program is one CAE is proud to support.”

