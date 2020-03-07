Columbia mural defaced with racial slur

The Taylors are planning to open a non-profit for affordable housing at that location.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mural meant to show a message of inclusion was defaced with a racial slur, and now the property owners are looking for answers.

Lauren Taylor and her husband received a call from Columbia police Thursday morning that part of the building they're renovating on Rosewood Dive was defaced with a phrase containing saying "kill all 'n-words.'"

The Taylors are planning to open a non-profit for affordable housing at that location.

"I've never really been at a loss for words for something before, and this is just--it's really sad to see, especially in light of everything that's going on now," Taylor said. "People should be coming together and bridging gaps with love. and i think if anything, maybe this helps us have a more in-depth dialogue about what's going on."

Taylor says they'll paint over the slur. In the meantime, they're offering a $,5,000 reward for information on the person who vandalized the property.