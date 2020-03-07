Columbia mural defaced with racial slur

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mural meant to show a message of inclusion was defaced with a racial slur, and now the property owners are looking for answers.
Lauren Taylor and her husband received a call from Columbia police Thursday morning that part of the building they're renovating on Rosewood Dive was defaced with a phrase containing saying "kill all 'n-words.'"
The Taylors are planning to open a non-profit for affordable housing at that location.
"I've never really been at a loss for words for something before, and this is just--it's really sad to see, especially in light of everything that's going on now," Taylor said. "People should be coming together and bridging gaps with love. and i think if anything, maybe this helps us have a more in-depth dialogue about what's going on."
Taylor says they'll paint over the slur. In the meantime, they're offering a $,5,000 reward for information on the person who vandalized the property.
When the mural is complete, it will cover the entire building and feature quotes of inclusion and images of residents from South Carolina.